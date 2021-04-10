19 Mexican dogs arrive in Encinitas, will soon be available for adoption

Nineteen puppies and adult dogs who left the Mexican state of Sonora early Friday morning, April 9, and then spent Friday night with a Rescue Fenix volunteer in Escondido arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) in Encinitas at about 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10. This is the most recent in a series of lifesaving transfers from Rescue Fenix to RCHS, according to a news release.

“These dogs had no homes and they were rescued from streets, alleys, and anywhere else they could find a safe place,” says RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “Some of them might not have survived the cold nights if they had not been taken to Rescue Fenix in the city of Obregon.”

One of the new arrivals at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

(Courtesy)

The dogs that arrived include mixes of terriers, hounds, a dachshund mix, and a pit bull mix.

The RCHS medical staff will perform initial examinations on the dogs and puppies. After that the dogs will be settled into their new kennels with food, water, and, for some, the first soft beds of their lives. In the coming days the dogs will receive more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment, including spay or neuter, and each dog will be micro chipped. They will then be available for adoption by appointment.

Visit www.sdpets.org to see pets who need homes and schedule an adoption by appointment. For more information, call RCHS at 760-753-6413. Rancho Coastal Humane Society is located at at 389 Requeza Street, Encinitas.

Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to make donations to Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s medical fund.

