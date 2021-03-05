Village Church students cultivate crops and friendships in City Heights

A dozen volunteers from the Village Church and Boy Scout Troop 766 spent a day in City Heights helping build and plant organic vegetable beds that will produce dozens of crops for the inner-city San Diego neighborhood. Adults and high school students worked alongside staff from Urban Life Ministries which maintains the urban farm and provides after-school tutoring and mentoring. For more information, visit www.villagechurch.org and www.urbanlifesd.org.

Village Church Associate Pastor Rev. Dr. Neal Presa working with students.

(Courtesy)