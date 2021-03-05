Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Village Church students cultivate crops and friendships in City Heights

Students turning the soil at Urban Life Ministries farm.
(Courtesy)
A dozen volunteers from the Village Church and Boy Scout Troop 766 spent a day in City Heights helping build and plant organic vegetable beds that will produce dozens of crops for the inner-city San Diego neighborhood. Adults and high school students worked alongside staff from Urban Life Ministries which maintains the urban farm and provides after-school tutoring and mentoring. For more information, visit www.villagechurch.org and www.urbanlifesd.org.

Village Church Associate Pastor Rev. Dr. Neal Presa working with students.
(Courtesy)
Village Church volunteer Ellie Cho weeding the planting beds.
(Courtesy)

