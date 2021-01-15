Future Legends emerges 2020 with continued growth and expansion

The Future Legends Scholarship & Mentorship program reports great success in the midst of a global pandemic. Founded in 2012, the program includes scholars who are studying a wide range of very challenging majors including bio-chemistry, chemistry, computer sciences, pre-med, public health, psychology and law. The organization has been operating as a stand-alone 501(c)3 nonprofit organization since 2016.

Lauren Colt

(Courtesy)

“2020 will be remembered for many reasons. At Future Legends, we will remember the past year as a period of continued growth through the addition of new mentors, partnerships, and our incoming class of three new scholars — namely: Kaela Macias, Lauren Colt and Victoria Gonzalez. This expansion is made possible solely through the generosity and support of our donors, supporters and volunteers for which we remain grateful and thankful,” said President Eric Manese.

Victoria Gonzalez

(Courtesy)

Since its inception, the Future Legends program has impacted 20 young men and women with 10 scholars actively pursuing degrees at colleges and universities throughout the country. In addition, two scholars have opted to continue on with their educations at both medical school and law school.

Kaela Macias

(Courtesy)

Unlike traditional scholarships, Future Legends attributes its high level of success to its unique mentorship program which pairs its scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection and bond both on and off campus and a 100 percent graduation rate to date.

For more information on Future Legends, contact Norma Nelson-Wiberg at norma@futurelegends.org.