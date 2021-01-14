Opportunity for real estate professionals to support ‘Raise a Roof – Uplift the Poor’ initiative

Carmel Valley real estate advisor Sonal Kanodia’s success is driven by satisfying her client’s home buying and selling needs. Throughout the years, Kanodia’s personal satisfaction has been achieved through her volunteer work and cultivating the culture of philanthropy in everything she does.

Sonal Kanodia

(Courtesy)

In 2021, Kanodia co-founded an initiative, Raise a Roof - Uplift the Poor, in conjunction with Sangita Ministries of India, with support of the North Coast Calvary Church in Carlsbad. She encourages her real estate colleagues and related professionals to participate in this initiative. “Let’s make it a collective promise of real estate professionals to step up and change the lives of the poor”, says Kanodia.

Sangita Ministries provides new huts for destitute and cast-off widows who, because of becoming widows in Southern India, are considered “cursed” and not allowed near the remaining family. For every home Kanodia sells in 2021, she will donate $350 per sale for the cost of a new widow’s hut and transform someone’s life for the better. She is also giving her clients the option of donating in their name to support this worthwhile cause.

“As a real estate advisor, I enjoy what I love to do — I get to help people make one of the most important decisions of their lives. As real estate professionals, we make dreams come true every day by helping people find the way to their dream homes. Raise a Roof – Uplift the Poor offers us a chance to fulfill the dream of a home for widows in Southern India”, said Kanodia. She adds, “The clients that I have told about this opportunity have been touched by the effort to make a difference in someone’s life. We can bring hope and shelter one hut at a time”.

For more information on how to donate (and a video from Kanodia explaining her involvement), visit Sangitahope.org/raise-a-roof. Contact Sonal Kanodia with any questions at (858) 876-4110 or at sonal@sdhomes411.com.

