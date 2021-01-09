De Anza Chapter DAR partners with Foundation for Women Warriors

Members of the De Anza Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution delivered household items to the Foundation for Women Warriors in an effort to assist female veterans in need, including dish ware, small appliances, towels, pots and pans and other items to set up a new household.

The Foundation for Women Warriors is a unique support organization for the women’s veteran community of Southern California, which provides programs and support to help women navigate life after their service career. COVID had greatly affected women who have found themselves challenged with providing childcare and in-home schooling while maintaining a job to support their families, with many now unemployed. The De Anza Chapter reached out to FWW to see what the needs were during the holidays and found there were many.

The De Anza Chapter was thrilled and grateful to be able to assist those who have served for their country. Regent Renee Evans said, “We are so pleased how quickly we were able to come together, within one week and during COVID, as a chapter and provide for our veterans”.

The NSDAR, founded in 1890, is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. A non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization that provides millions of hours of service to their local communities, the NSDAR is dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. For more information, visit deanza.californiadar.org and foundationforwomenwarriors.org.