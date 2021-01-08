Las Damas de Fairbanks through the quarantine
Founded in 1983, Las Damas de Fairbanks Ranch continues its mission of fostering friendship with the community of Fairbanks Ranch Estates as well as focusing on philanthropic activity outside of the Fairbanks community.
The Las Damas members have traditionally met on a monthly basis throughout the year, and Covid did not hinder their efforts. During quarantine, the ladies moved their monthly meetings and fundraisers to Zoom. Meetings have featured such diverse speakers as a professional chef, a world-renowned cancer treatment doctor, and a “Real Housewive” program interior designer. Most recent activity included local Chef Chris Karetas, host of Facebook’s “Grunge Gourmet,” seahorse expert Leslee Matsuhige of the Birch Aquarium, and Fairbanks Ranch Estate’s resident Peggy Korody of RD4Health Nutrition Counseling, LLC.
Their featured charity for the holidays was Rancho Santa Fe’s DreamKeepers Project, Inc. and Oceanside’s Family Recovery Center.
For additional information, see www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com.
