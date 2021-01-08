Las Damas de Fairbanks through the quarantine

Founded in 1983, Las Damas de Fairbanks Ranch continues its mission of fostering friendship with the community of Fairbanks Ranch Estates as well as focusing on philanthropic activity outside of the Fairbanks community.

Fairbanks Ranch resident and guest speaker Peggy Korody, RD, CLT, health and wellness coach, RD4Health Nutrition Counseling

(Courtesy)

The Las Damas members have traditionally met on a monthly basis throughout the year, and Covid did not hinder their efforts. During quarantine, the ladies moved their monthly meetings and fundraisers to Zoom. Meetings have featured such diverse speakers as a professional chef, a world-renowned cancer treatment doctor, and a “Real Housewive” program interior designer. Most recent activity included local Chef Chris Karetas, host of Facebook’s “Grunge Gourmet,” seahorse expert Leslee Matsuhige of the Birch Aquarium, and Fairbanks Ranch Estate’s resident Peggy Korody of RD4Health Nutrition Counseling, LLC.

DreamKeepers Project board members Sandi Chenoweth and Pat Gregory (far left and right) with women (in the brown aprons) who are residents at the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside

(Courtesy)

Their featured charity for the holidays was Rancho Santa Fe’s DreamKeepers Project, Inc. and Oceanside’s Family Recovery Center.

For additional information, see www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com.

Guest speaker Chef Chris Karetas of Grunge Gourmet.



(Courtesy)