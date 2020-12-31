Strategic planning continues at Fairbanks Ranch Estates during COVID-19 shutdown

Fairbanks Ranch Estates board member Dr. Steve Charlton has taken his wealth of corporate experience as a senior executive at Cummins Inc., based in Columbus, Indiana, to lead a strategic planning process which identified the overarching goal to develop a more vibrant “lifestyle” of community events and activities for members and residents of all ages and interests.

The planning commenced in June of this year with the goal to have many projects completed by the summer of 2021 when, hopefully, the COVID-19 restrictions are abated with the promise of the new vaccines.

One of the many beautiful outdoor areas in Fairbanks Ranch Estates.

The Clubhouse at Fairbanks Ranch Estates, located on Lake Zorro, was identified as a major jewel of the community and hub of activity that should be optimized. Plans include the renovation of the community’s clubhouse on the lake with new interior and exterior painting in a classic white palette and the removal of existing ceiling soffits to create a more open and grand appearance in the great room of this iconic structure that exemplifies early California architecture.

Vendors are currently being interviewed for future coffee and food service on the clubhouse patio that commands a view of the Fairbanks Ranch Association’s lake that rivals some of Europe’s finest locations.

Upgrade plans include the resurfacing of two of the Fairbanks Ranch community’s five tennis courts.

Other plans include the resurfacing of two of the community’s five world-class tennis courts and the future construction of a new Pickleball Center that allows the residents and their guests to enjoy this exhilarating sport with music and other refreshments during the Fairbanks Ranch Association’s regular Friday “Happy Hour” event.

There are many other plans that will be featured in future pieces as they are finalized and implemented in this gated, 24-hour security patrolled, luxury estate home community of over 600 homes that includes an equestrian center and over 50 acres of pristine common area grounds.

The equestrian center at Fairbanks Ranch Estates.



