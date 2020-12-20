San Dieguito River Park awarded $1.39 million to fill gap in Coast to Crest Trail

The San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority (SDRP JPA) recently announced the award of a $1,397,800 grant from the California Natural Resources Agency’s Recreational Trails and Greenways grant program, funded by Proposition 68 and passed by California voters in 2018.

The competitive grant was one of 19 awards made throughout the state to support access to new trails.

“We are extremely grateful for these grant opportunities and to our partners for supporting the Coast to Crest Trail—every dollar will go toward finishing this unique regional treasure,” said Shawna Anderson, the JPA’s executive director. “It takes years of planning and collaboration to secure the needed approvals for each mile of trail and we’re excited to move forward on the Osuna segment!”

SDRP partner, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), contributed $145,000 as match for the grant and another $87,000 to fund the feasibility study needed to support the JPA’s application. Other private donors contributed toward the 20 percent match needed to qualify for the grant program.

“The Conservancy is excited to see this gap in the Coast to Crest trail closed. We will do everything we can to help the JPA and other partners get this trail completed” said Trish Boaz, SDRVC executive director.

The grant will fund design, permits and construction of a one-mile-long section of the Coast to Crest Trail and 160-foot-long trail bridge through the Fairbanks Ranch area, known as the Osuna trail segment.

The Coast to Crest Trail is a 71-mile-long regional multi-use trail planned from the coast in Del Mar to Volcan Mountain, 48 miles of which are complete.

The Osuna bridge and trail project will fill a critical link in the Coast to Crest Trail, connecting the coastal segment of the regional trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon to the inland trail segments at San Pasqual Valley.

When finished, trail users will be able to walk, bike, or horseback along 31 miles of contiguous Coast to Crest Trail with access to beautiful views of the San Dieguito River.

Youth educational opportunities through the San Dieguito River Park’s Watershed Explorers Program will be expanded to include the new trail. — News release