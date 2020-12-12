Holiday lights illuminate Fairbanks Ranch Estates

In an era of the Covid pandemic, Fairbanks Ranch Estates continues the joyful tradition of Christmas lights.

Christmas lights have come a long way since their inception in the 17th century. They are a Christmas tradition that has strongly withstood time; outdoor Christmas light displays on houses stemmed from the trend of lighting up Christmas trees during the Christmas season. During the 1880 Christmas season, Thomas Edison introduced the first outdoor electric Christmas light display to the world. He displayed the lights outside of his laboratory compound.

(Courtesy)

Outdoor Christmas light displays bring both joy and a competitive spirit out of people across the world as Christmas approaches every year.

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)