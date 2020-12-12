Boeing issues a Shelter to Soldier grant in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2020

Shelter to Soldier (STS) is the recipient of a $60,000 Boeing grant to support psychiatric service dog training and the Shelter to Soldier Canine Ambassadors program. The STS grant is part of a larger veterans investment package which Boeing announced on Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The $14.2 million charitable grants package will support 97 veteran organizations worldwide. Investments will fund veterans’ workforce transition services and recovery and rehabilitation programs through 2021 and beyond.

According to Kyrié Bloem, STS vice president and operations director, “We’re honored to partner with Boeing to enhance the Shelter to Soldier Program throughout Southern California, to expand our reach to more veterans in need of the life-saving support of a psychiatric service dog, and to cast a broader net of impact for our Shelter to Soldier Canine Ambassadors therapy team to military, veterans, and their families throughout the region. We are equally grateful that this generous grant recognizes our commitment to rescue dogs for this mission, and our continued dedication to reducing veteran suicide.”

Shelter to Soldier serves the post-9/11 veteran population by providing psychiatric service dogs at no charge to veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and other injuries associated with combat. A shocking average of 20 veterans lose their lives to suicide every day, and approximately 1,800 dogs are euthanized every day across the United States. STS has achieved significant results to help alleviate the burden of mental illness for veterans and provide a new purpose for homeless dogs, documented by success stories on the STS website at sheltertosoldier.org.

“Boeing has a strong and storied history of supporting veterans during and after their time of service,” said Boeing’s Director of Veterans Outreach Jason Pak. “Through our new, industry-leading workforce training program, we will help thousands of veterans and military spouses transition into better jobs, which in turn creates better opportunities for them, their families, Boeing and the entire aerospace industry.”

For more information, visit www.sheltertosoldier.org.