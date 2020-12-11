RSF Rotarians make holidays brighter for foster teens

Some of the members of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club recently met outside at the beautiful home of Sophia Alsadek to assemble hygiene products that were collected for the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy. The safety guidelines of social distancing were followed. The Rotarians were masked and socially distanced and they safely went out of their way to assemble these bags to make the holidays brighter for the foster students and alumni of San Pasqual Academy. Items collected included shampoo, shower gel, toothbrushes, toothpaste, chapstick and socks and were placed in beautiful, decorative tote bags. The foster teens greatly appreciate these useful items, especially during these uncertain, difficult times.

To have many caring individuals continue to remember and support them is very meaningful. The time, effort and genuine giving of themselves that the Rotarians put into this project will not go unnoticed. Friends of San Pasqual will deliver these wonderful gifts to San Pasqual Academy. They have been caring for the foster teens and alumni of San Pasqual Academy for over 20 years. For more information on Friends of San Pasqual Academy, visit their website at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.