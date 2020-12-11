Lemon Grove resident wins 10th Annual Hoehn Motors Luxury Car Raffle

Raising $320,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego to support families with a child in a medical crisis, the 10th Annual Hoehn Motors Luxury Car Raffle concludes naming Thomas A. Schaefer of Lemon Grove the grand prize winner.

As the grand prize winner, Schaefer has his choice of one of three luxury vehicles – a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450, or 2020 Porsche Macan GTS – or $75,000 in cash. If choosing a vehicle, Schaefer will also be awarded $15,000 in cash that can be credited towards vehicle upgrades or to help defray prize taxes.

The proceeds from this year’s raffle will support the more than 15,000 family members who rely on the services of San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House every year – including lodging, meals and emotional support.

“For 10 years, the Hoehn family and Hoehn Motors in Carlsbad have graciously supported this unique fundraising opportunity, which helps families remain close by while their critically ill or injured child is in a local hospital,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Additionally, we’re grateful to the San Diego community for participating in the raffle to support families going through the unimaginable.”

The Hoehn family, of Rancho Santa Fe, has underwritten the raffle for 10 years, and tickets have sold out the last three years. In all, the family’s support of the car raffle has raised nearly $3 million for San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House.

Donations, like the Hoehns’, help strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being during difficult times by keeping families together regardless of their situation or ability to pay. For upcoming fundraisers, events and volunteer opportunities for San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House, visit rmhcsd.org.