Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s ‘America’s Flag’ unveiled at ceremony

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation has created America’s Flag featuring all 50 official state flags sewn together creating a dramatic 25-foot by 30-foot flag designed to symbolically unite Americans. The flag was unveiled earlier this month at a ceremony at the Air & Space Museum in San Diego. Attending the ceremony were members of the Patriot Guard Riders and members of the San Diego Fire Department.

Richard Rovsek, chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation

(Vincent Andrunas)

“This flag symbolizes the unity of our nation and not since our original Stars & Stripes was stitched with passion and love has a flag represented so much good, performed by so many who deserve our appreciation and respect,” said James Kidrick, president and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

“This is a tribute to symbolically help bring Americans together,” said Spirit of Liberty Chairman Richard Rovsek regarding the inspiration behind creating America’s Flag.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation Veterans Day ceremony in Washington, DC.

(Susan Biddle)

America’s Flag was sponsored by Corky Mizer of Corky’s Pest Control. Mizer says, “I sponsored this historic flag because it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help make a difference in America.” After the ceremony, America’s Flag was flown to the Capitol in Washington, D.C. for a Veterans Day Ceremony on the West Lawn of the State Capitol. The ceremony included the Air Force Color Guard, Patriotic Scottish bagpipers, a bugler from “Buglers Across America” playing TAPS and dozens of patriotic veterans who unfurled and held the rain-soaked America’s Flag. Visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org.