Pickleball is a smash success at Fairbanks Ranch Estates

Pickleball participants above and in the photos below.
(Courtesy)
Fairbanks Ranch Estates installed pickleball courts recently and now the sport has become a smashing success on Friday nights at the community courts by the lake.

The pickleball and tennis courts are open to all homeowners and residents of Fairbanks at no charge to its members. Pickleball has become a popular sport especially for more mature athletes who want an excellent workout.

Pickleball two
(Courtesy)

The turnout for the opening community event was outstanding and represented all segments of the community, including many children. The sense of community spirit and involvement in Fairbanks Ranch Estates has continued to grow during the Covid pandemic. The community amenities and security include tennis courts, an equestrian center with riding trails, wide roads to walk, ride and jog on and 24-hour patrolled security.

Photo five
(Courtesy)
Pickleball four
(Courtesy)
Pickleball three
(Courtesy)

