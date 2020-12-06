Movie by the Lake in Fairbanks Ranch Estates

On Friday, Nov. 13, Fairbanks Ranch Estates started its Winter/Holiday Festival with an outdoor movie night by the lake. The evening was great fun and even though it was chilly, everyone enjoyed the movie, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the Handel’s Ice Cream treats.

(Courtesy)

Other scheduled events for the festival include family holiday with snow on the Hill, another movie night and Idols Holiday Concert and Sing Along on the Lake.

Everybody is conscious of Covid-required social distancing as the community of Fairbanks Ranch continues to enjoy the fall and winter season.