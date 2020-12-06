Mayflower Society commemorates the 400th anniversary of the signing of the Mayflower Compact

An important milestone in American history was recently reached. On Nov. 11 or Nov. 21, depending on whether you use the Julian or Gregorian calendar, the Mayflower passengers signed the Mayflower Compact. The Compact was the first governing document of Plymouth Colony, which set forth rules for self-governance for the passengers of the Mayflower. It was an early, successful attempt at democracy which shaped the nation that eventually became the United States, and laid the foundation for two other revolutionary documents, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. It was signed by 41 of the ship’s passengers, consisting of separatist Puritans, adventurers, and tradesmen, while the Mayflower was anchored in Provincetown Harbor.

The San Diego Colony of Mayflower Descendants commemorated the event on Saturday, Nov. 21 at their annual Compact Day meeting. This year was special in that it is the 400th anniversary of the signing of the Compact. Over 65 descendants and friends gathered via Zoom to hear Mary Celine Scott give a brief presentation on the significance and history of the Mayflower Compact, Bill Smith read the Compact and provide commentary, and Jonathan Mack presented a synopsis of his new book, titled A Stranger Among Saints, telling the story of Mayflower passenger Stephen Hopkins and his adventures. The San Diego Colony also presented proclamations that were received from the following organizations and individuals: the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Governor, the County of Plymouth, Massachusetts, the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors, House of Representative Mike Levin, House of Representative Scott Peters, and House of Representative Juan Vargas.

Mayflower Society

Founded in 1897, the Mayflower Society, or the General Society of Mayflower Descendants (GSMD), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its headquarters are located in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts. Membership requires proof of lineage from one of the passengers who traveled to America on the Mayflower in 1620. The Society’s education mission includes telling the story of the Pilgrims.

San Diego Colony

The San Diego Colony is one of 14 colonies in the state of California. Currently, the San Diego Colony has approximately 375 members that meet at least three times a year for a program. The annual Mayflower Compact Meeting is held in November. You do not have to be a member of the Colony to attend meetings, as the group always looks forward to meeting others who share its interests.

For more information, visit www.mayflowersandiego.org. — News release