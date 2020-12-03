RSF Women’s Fund finds ways to give back while staying safe and healthy

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is finding new ways to support its community partners while staying safe and healthy. Several members wrote messages of hope to the women who will be staying in San Diego Rescue Mission’s Nueva Vida Haven emergency overnight shelter. In May, the RSF Women’s Fund donated $39,000 toward Nueva Vida Haven’s bathroom remodel, which created a more usable and updated facility for the women and children staying there. Volunteer coordinator Ellie Cunningham says, “Women in crisis need to know that they matter, that they are worthy, and that they are loved. We need to support each other by planting seeds of hope through words of encouragement.”

A second community-oriented volunteer opportunity supported another local organization, Just in Time for Foster Youth, which received a $34,000 grant in May. Dozens of Women’s Fund members donated personal care items, including shampoo, soap, and toothpaste, and fun items like gum, mints, and tea. There were enough donated items to fill 48 care packages.

“One of the things I love about the women’s fund is that we have a continuing relationship with the organizations to whom we grant funds. It is joyous to know that we may have brought a smile to the foster youth going through a particularly difficult time on their own. Even a small gesture lets them know others care about them,” said Nikki Carmody Ream, grants co-chair care packages.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund has granted over $4 million since founding in 2004, and provides many ways for members to make meaningful contributions to local nonprofits. The Fund has tentative plans to host its annual Bubbles and Blanca event in January, as well as a speaker meeting in February (hybrid or via zoom depending on restrictions at that time). If you are interested in learning more about the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund, go to their new website, www.rsfwomensfund.org.