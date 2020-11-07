Starry Starry Night benefiting Voices for Children raises more than $1.25 million for San Diego foster youth

On Oct. 3, Voices for Children held its annual Starry Starry Night benefiting the organization’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in San Diego County. Held in a virtual format, the event engaged more than 750 participants in supporting local youth in foster care.

Voices for Children President and CEO Kelly Capen Douglas

(Courtesy)

A moving program kicked off with performances by the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and a rendition of “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway Musical “Dear Evan Hansen” by the San Diego Children’s Choir. Voices for Children’s 2020 CASA of the Year was honored in a tribute video including touching memories from several children for whom she advocated, along with their families. A highlight of the event was a video featuring the story of one foster youth named Austin whose CASA, Carolina, changed the trajectory of his life and paved the way for his eventual adoption.

At homes across San Diego, Gala-on-the-Go boxes were delivered to create a festive experience, including event guides, champagne, and starry lanterns. In addition, delicious appetizers, entrees, cocktails, and more were available for delivery from Waters Fine Foods & Catering with a portion of food and beverage purchases donated back to Voices for Children.

In total, Starry Starry Night raised more than $1.25 million, which will allow Voices for Children to recruit and train hundreds of CASA volunteers to speak up on behalf of abused and neglected children in San Diego County.

A recording of the live stream program can be viewed at www.voicesforchildrenSSN.org.