American Pickers to film in California, looking for leads on rare antiques, hidden treasures and more

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout California in December.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History (www.history.com/shows/american-pickers). The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures. If anyone has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send American Pickers your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

American Pickers is produced by Cineflix Productions for History.

American Pickers is taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.