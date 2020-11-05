RSF Rotary to host Angel Tree Adoptions event

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary will hold its annual Angel Tree Adoptions event, which provides toys for all the children in the Solutions for Change program. On Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Rotarians will be set up with a Christmas tree at the RSF Post Office to accept donations and help with “angel adoptions.”

(Courtesy)

Angels will give age/gender of a child and the sponsor will “adopt” and return with an unwrapped gift and/or donation by Dec. 12 to the RPM Mortgage company in the RSF Village, next to the RSF Historic Society. RPM address: 16904 Via de Santa Fe Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

By choosing an angel or making a donation, participants will be making a brighter holiday for children in need. For questions, call Heather Manion at 858 354-6606.