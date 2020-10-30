RSF Education Foundation celebrates Red Envelope Day at R. Roger Rowe

The RSF Education Foundation celebrated Red Envelope Day at R. Roger Rowe on Friday, Oct. 23. The Foundation is grateful for the support of Rowe families and would like to thank all who participated in this annual day of giving. All contributions help to ensure the RSF Education Foundation is able to meet its Annual Grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District and fuel its legacy of giving through the Foundation’s Endowment.

Kathyleen Beveridge and RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi with students.

(Courtesy)

If you missed Red Envelope Day, it’s not too late. Donations can be made on the RSFEF website at www.rsfef.org.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.