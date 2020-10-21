Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Lifestyle

Rancho Santa Fe Library’s patio to get a refresh

The old patio at the Rancho Santa Fe Library is getting an update.
(Karen Billing)
Oct. 20, 2020
11:41 AM
Thanks to a generous $10,000 grant from the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, the Rancho Santa Fe Library is updating the old patio outside the Book Cellar. The renovation will replace old cracked concrete, create a weatherproof book donation area and a garden seating area for book lovers.

LifestylePhilanthropy

