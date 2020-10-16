Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe postponed to 2021, rescheduled for next October

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary’s premiere event, The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe, will not be held this year due to realities of COVID-19.

Last year over 700 attendees sampled wine, beer and spirits along with amazing and generous food tastings and a fantastic auction and raffle. Normally the fundraising event is held every second Sunday of October on the lawn of community partner, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. RSF Rotary is committed to hosting the event next year on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

As the RSF Rotary’s main fundraiser of the year, the Taste of RSF supported many local philanthropies including the Rotary Club’s own Foundation. The monies raised every year fund Rotary community outreach programs assisting the most vulnerable and the greatest needs in the community including food banks and pantries, foster youth, homeless, military youths and families, educational tutoring, and many others.

In lieu of this year’s Taste of Rancho Santa Fe, RSF Rotary is respectfully requesting a direct donation to continue with its community outreach projects.



RSF Rotarians preparing meals to distribute at last month’s “Drive-thru Dinner” for the military and their families at Liberty Station USO.

(Courtesy)

Katherine Foster, one of the RSF Rotary club’s directors, states that, “The generosity of our community coming together to help those facing difficult times rewards us all and on behalf of Rotary, we are grateful for your donation.”

RSF 2020-2021 Rotary President Robin Chappelow also said that, “Our RSF Rotary Club continues to put service above self. Every day, and especially during this pandemic, our commitment to give back to the many organizations we serve is as strong as ever and with your support we can continue to do so.”

It’s easy to donate. Go to rsfrotary.com, click on the menu bar, and then click on the “DONATE” button to make your tax-deductible donation now.