RSF Community Center looking to reopen with proceeds from its ‘Save the Center’ Golf Classic

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center particularly hard in mid-March forcing it to suspend all operations and cancel its major fundraising event, its Spring Gala. It has yet to reopen. For over 45 years the center has provided daily after-school care, enrichment classes, sports activities and summer camps for local youth along with programs and social activities for all ages. It is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization formed by Rancho Santa Fe families in 1973 that relies on program fees, fundraisers and donations for funding.

The RSF Community Center’s board of directors is calling on the community to help reopen the center by supporting their upcoming “Save the Center” Golf Classic to be held at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club on Monday, Nov. 2. RSF Community Center Board President Shannon Sperlinga, said, “Unfortunately the center has suffered greatly from the effects of COVID-19 like many other businesses and we are in urgent need of funding. We are in danger of losing one of Rancho Santa Fe’s most important assets and need to get that message out loud and clear. We’re hopeful that friends, neighbors and local businesses will understand our situation and jump in to ensure the center’s future.”

Sperlinga added, “This year we’ve named our tournament the “Save the Center” Golf Classic because that’s truly what it is. Since we’ve lost all forms of revenue over the past six months, this is a make-or-break event to reopen our doors.”

Community members are encouraged join the event on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club for a great day of golf. Details are as follows:

Player fee: $350

Consecutive tee times: To comply with COVID-19 restrictions and county safety policies, the event will be held with consecutive scheduled tee times between 8 a.m. -12 p.m.

Format: 2 flights - Teams with all 4 players who have GHIN numbers/official indexes will be in the “A Flight”, 2 best balls of foursome format. Teams that do not have GHIN numbers will be in the “B Flight”, scramble format.

Tee time upon registration: Players will be able to request tee time preferences upon registration, (please note, tee times will be assigned on a first come, first served basis and the committee will do its best to accommodate requests):

 8 a.m. -9 a.m.

 9 a.m. -10 a.m.

 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

 11 a.m. -12 p.m.

No preference, I am flexible!

For registration and sponsorship information, visit www.rsfcc.org