RSF Education Foundation hosts Drive-In Movie Night at R. Roger Rowe School

RSF families attended a Drive-In Movie Night at R. Roger Rowe School on Saturday, Sept. 26; families parked their cars on the school’s blacktop and enjoyed an outdoor movie along with pizza and popcorn. In a news release, the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation said it thanks all of the families who attended the event. The RSFEF also expressed its appreciation for the contributions from its Community Partners: Fresh Brothers Pizza, CrunchTime Popcorn, and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Kristin Helms organized this event on behalf of the RSFEF.

It is still possible to become a Community Partner with the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation. For more information, visit: https://rsfschool.net/community-partners-program

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org. — RSF Education Foundation report

(See more photos below)

The Sperlinga family

(Courtesy)

The Meyers family

(Courtesy)

The Hoffman family

(Courtesy)