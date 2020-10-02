Foster teens of San Pasqual Academy receive special Halloween gifts

Nobody knows exactly what Halloween is going to look like this year, due to COVID restrictions. For the foster teens, who live and attend school at San Pasqual Academy, they look forward to celebrating this holiday and are also wondering what activities will be allowed to take place. They will be thrilled to learn that they are still remembered and supported by many caring individuals of this community. A special Halloween bag, filled with various Halloween items, was created for all the foster students at San Pasqual Academy. Charlotte Stanford, Emma Stanford, Whitney Nelson and Annie Nelson are from the group Young Women from the Olivenhain Ward of the Church of the Latter Day Saints. They donated the Halloween items and assembled these beautiful bags for the foster teens at San Pasqual Academy. One-hundred bags were created and Teri Summerhays transported these Halloween gifts out to San Pasqual Academy. This will be a “treat” for all the students and they will be surprised to receive such a special gift.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy, a non-profit, volunteer organization, has been caring for the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy for over 20 years. They provide “normal” high school experiences to the foster teens and the alumni. Holiday parties, academic and athletic programs, music and art programs, an agricultural program, prom, graduation, school supplies, clothing, college scholarships and ongoing college support are just a few ways Friends of San Pasqual Academy support the foster teens and alumni of San Pasqual Academy. Board members of Friends of San Pasqual Academy include Teri Summerhays, Lois Jones, Dagmar Helgager, Kathy Lathrum, Karen Ventura, Andrea Reynolds, Debby Syverson and Joan Scott.

Visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org to learn more about Friends of San Pasqual Academy. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. For further questions, call (858) 759 - 3298.