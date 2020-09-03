RSF Garden Club reopens Resale Shop with new name, expanded men’s section and new pricing model

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club has reopened its resale shop, Bloom Again, adding more than 500 square feet of retail space, making room for more donations, including men’s clothing and furniture, according to a news release.

“We took the time away to look at the shop with fresh eyes on how to better serve the community,” said RSF Garden Club Director and Store Manager Thora Guthrie, adding, “In the few weeks we have been open, the response from our regular shoppers and from those that just discovered us has been phenomenally positive.”

A new pricing structure is incredibly approachable: Any item without a tag is $5 and a new $1 rack is packed with gems. For the guys, a distinctive department is dedicated to menswear and sporting goods like elite golf clubs and golf balls (6 for $1). Expect business attire alongside athletic wear featuring some of top brands such as Lululemon and Nike, as well as local surf companies.

Meanwhile, an entire room full of housewares—from glassware and china to pillows and linens –– reflects the current trend of residents purging closets and garages during quarantine.

“The quality of donations has been wonderful,” says Guthrie. “And donors don’t have to wait in line to drop off their items as they do at many other resale shops.”

The following initiatives are new at Bloom Again:

Daily discount for seniors, military and students (10%)

Tuesdays shoppers under 50 get 50% off one item

Wednesdays shoppers over 50 get 50% off one item

Thursdays, men get 50% off one item

 Fridays, students 10% discount

In 2019 and 2020, RSF Garden Club awarded more than $200,000 in grant awards to local nonprofits and schools for projects and programs that focus on horticulture, conservation and sustainability. They include Coastal Roots Farm, TERI Inc., R. Roger Rowe School, and San Pasqual Academy. For more information on these programs, go to the organization website: rsfgardenclub.org and go to the “philanthropy” tab.

Some pick-up services may be available for some donations. To request a pickup of donations, email at thora@rsfgardenclub.org or by calling Thora Guthrie at 760-715-3230.

The mission of the RSF Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on club membership benefits and grant and scholarship programs, call 760-715-3230 or visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.