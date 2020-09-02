Compass raises $3,200 for Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Compass, the largest independent real estate brokerage and technology company in the U.S., recently led a successful fundraising initiative to benefit Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS). The campaign raised more than $3,200. This donation supports Rancho Coastal’s many animal welfare programs including its Animal Safehouse Program, Pet Food Bank, Foster Program and Pet Adoptions.

Because RCHS has no government contracts and it is supported only by individual donors, grants, foundations and its Thrift Shop, its need for donations has been more critical during the COVID19 pandemic. The Kelly Howard team from Compass Cardiff recognized this need and took action.

“We are so grateful to the Kelly Howard team for thinking of Rancho Coastal Humane Society during this difficult time. They have been wonderful supporters and advocates of our programs,” said Kelly Peters, director of RCHS Donor and Community Relations. “We are finding that people are wanting to adopt more than ever, so this donation will be a huge help in feeding the animals, providing them shelter, and getting them up-to-date on vaccinations before they make their way into a forever home.”

“Rancho Coastal Humane Society does important work for neighbors in our local community and throughout San Diego,” said Howard. “My colleagues Ed Borsack, Nickelle Urciuoli, Lisa Waltman and I collaborated with other Compass agents, staff and some generous local businesses to make possible this successful fundraising effort. We are very proud to support them.”

Rancho Coastal Humane Society was founded in 1960. RCHS is best known for its personalized pet adoption process and humane education. RCHS is also recognized for programs and services that strengthen the human-animal bond that provide a “helping paw” to people in crisis. At RCHS they believe everyone should be able to keep their beloved pets safe, healthy and by their sides.

For more information about Rancho Coastal Humane Society, visit www.sdpets.org

