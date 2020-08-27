Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

RSF Education Foundation welcomes new families to R. Roger Rowe School

(L-R) Assistant Principal John Galipault, K-8 Principal Megan Loh and Superintendent, Donna Tripi


(L-R) Assistant Principal John Galipault, K-8 Principal Megan Loh and Superintendent, Donna Tripi
(Courtesy)
Aug. 27, 2020
1:50 PM
Share

The RSF Education Foundation recently hosted drive-through welcome events for families new to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. All new families were invited to drive through the R. Roger Rowe campus and were greeted by RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, as well as K-8 Principal Megan Loh, and Assistant Principal John Galipault. Kindergarten families were also introduced to their teachers. RSF Education Foundation Chair Cheryl Salmen, and Parent Volunteer Chair Karen Wheeler hand-delivered curated welcome baskets and enjoyed the opportunity to greet newcomers and welcome them to R. Roger Rowe School. All new families who are registered at R. Roger Rowe School will receive a welcome basket and will be paired with a Ranch Buddy to help ease their transition into the RSF School District.

(L-R) Parent Volunteer Chair Karen Wheeler and RSF Education Foundation Chair Cheryl Salmen


(L-R) Parent Volunteer Chair Karen Wheeler and RSF Education Foundation Chair Cheryl Salmen
(Courtesy)

The RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org or contact Hannah Clements in the RSF Foundation Office at (858) 756-1141 x116 or via email at admin@rsfef.org.

The RSF Education Foundation recently hosted drive-through welcome events for new families at R. Roger Rowe School.


The RSF Education Foundation recently hosted drive-through welcome events for new families at R. Roger Rowe School.
(Courtesy)

LifestylePhilanthropyEducation

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement