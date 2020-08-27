RSF Education Foundation welcomes new families to R. Roger Rowe School

The RSF Education Foundation recently hosted drive-through welcome events for families new to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. All new families were invited to drive through the R. Roger Rowe campus and were greeted by RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, as well as K-8 Principal Megan Loh, and Assistant Principal John Galipault. Kindergarten families were also introduced to their teachers. RSF Education Foundation Chair Cheryl Salmen, and Parent Volunteer Chair Karen Wheeler hand-delivered curated welcome baskets and enjoyed the opportunity to greet newcomers and welcome them to R. Roger Rowe School. All new families who are registered at R. Roger Rowe School will receive a welcome basket and will be paired with a Ranch Buddy to help ease their transition into the RSF School District.





(L-R) Parent Volunteer Chair Karen Wheeler and RSF Education Foundation Chair Cheryl Salmen

(Courtesy)

The RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org or contact Hannah Clements in the RSF Foundation Office at (858) 756-1141 x116 or via email at admin@rsfef.org.