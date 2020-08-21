Foster students receive school supplies, reassurance and encouragement

These are strange times for the start of a school year under the unusual pandemic conditions, but due to the supporters of Friends of San Pasqual Academy, the foster students received backpacks filled with school supplies that will enable them to participate in online learning and further their education. This has been a very difficult time for the foster teens and they were reminded that they are still supported and cared for by many individuals in this community. Fortunately, the foster teens remain healthy and COVID-free.

Volunteers of Friends of San Pasqual Academy passed out backpacks that were filled with numerous school supplies. This included head phones, ear buds, a thumb drive, paper, pencils, pens, markers, notebooks, composition books, a calculator, hand sanitizers, binders, subject dividers, highlighters, colored pencil sets, erasers, a sketch book, glue sticks and a colorful water bottle. Each foster student’s name was placed on their selected backpack with a luggage tag.

For over 20 years, Friends of San Pasqual Academy has been caring for the foster students and graduates of San Pasqual Academy. Foster teens have been removed from their home for their own protection, due to abuse and neglect. They are traumatized due to past experiences. San Pasqual Academy is a place where they can attend school in a safe, supportive, nurturing environment, receive additional services and participate in school activities. They form important bonds with other students and caring teachers and staff. They also recognize that the volunteers and supporters of Friends of San Pasqual Academy care about them and they are very appreciative of this unique, special relationship that is formed.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy makes many things possible for these deserving students. Birthdays, proms, athletic and academic programs, music and art programs, an agricultural program, clothing, hygiene products and more have been provided by Friends of San Pasqual Academy.

Graduates who want to further their education, whether it be a vocational school, community college or four-year university are also supported by Friends of San Pasqual Academy. UCLA, San Diego State, Cal State San Marcos, Sacramento State, San Jose State, Humbolt, Chico State and San Francisco State are just some of the colleges that the graduates of San Pasqual Academy are attending. Many of them return “home” and live in the transitional housing at San Pasqual Academy, during summers and holidays, when their college is not in session. Currently, over 70 foster graduates are being supported by Friends of San Pasqual Academy.

Unfortunately, the two major fundraising events, due to the restrictions of the pandemic, have had to be canceled. However, efforts to care for the foster teens and graduates still continue. If you would like to donate to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, send a check to PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 or visit the organization’s website at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. All donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.