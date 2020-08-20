Compass partners with San Diego Humane Society to raise funds for pet families

The San Diego Humane Society is expanding the reach of its Safety Net Services to provide pet food, veterinary assistance and other resources to help struggling community members care for their pets despite financial hurdles, thanks to many donors and a fundraising partnership this month with Compass, a nationwide independent real estate brokerage and technology company.

The idea is to help folks keep their pets and care for them despite low income or unemployment, homelessness, chronic illness and disability.

“This initiative will help more San Diegans keep their pets and alleviate the stress of caring for their pets during this difficult time,” said Julie Han, agent with the Cardiff office of Compass, who spearheaded the campaign.

The San Diego Humane Society has distributed more than a million pet meals — roughly 230,000 pounds of pet food — to 45,000 pet families through their Community Pet Pantry since the pandemic began in March.

Compass has raised $2,000 toward the program and has a goal to reach $5,000 by the end of August. That amount along with other donations the nonprofit receives, including from GreaterGood.org, ASPCA and Petco Foundation will all contribute toward the 1.7 million pet meals per year that the shelter plans to provide.

The pantry has been set up as a drive-thru pick-up service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Tuesday through Sunday at three San Diego Humane Society campuses at 5500 Gaines St. in San Diego, 3500 Burnet Drive in Escondido and 572 Airport Road in Oceanside.

To donate, visit sdhumane.org/compass.

— Linda McIntosh is a writer for The San Diego Union Tribune