Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Compass partners with San Diego Humane Society to raise funds for pet families

A volunteer gives out pet food at a drive thru distribution at the San Diego Humane Society
A volunteer gives out pet food at a drive-thru distribution at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines St.
.

The San Diego Humane Society is expanding its Safety Net Services to provide pet food, veterinary assistance and other vital resources to more struggling families.

By Linda McIntosh
Aug. 20, 2020
11:46 AM
Share

The San Diego Humane Society is expanding the reach of its Safety Net Services to provide pet food, veterinary assistance and other resources to help struggling community members care for their pets despite financial hurdles, thanks to many donors and a fundraising partnership this month with Compass, a nationwide independent real estate brokerage and technology company.

The idea is to help folks keep their pets and care for them despite low income or unemployment, homelessness, chronic illness and disability.

“This initiative will help more San Diegans keep their pets and alleviate the stress of caring for their pets during this difficult time,” said Julie Han, agent with the Cardiff office of Compass, who spearheaded the campaign.

The San Diego Humane Society has distributed more than a million pet meals — roughly 230,000 pounds of pet food — to 45,000 pet families through their Community Pet Pantry since the pandemic began in March.

Compass has raised $2,000 toward the program and has a goal to reach $5,000 by the end of August. That amount along with other donations the nonprofit receives, including from GreaterGood.org, ASPCA and Petco Foundation will all contribute toward the 1.7 million pet meals per year that the shelter plans to provide.

The pantry has been set up as a drive-thru pick-up service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Tuesday through Sunday at three San Diego Humane Society campuses at 5500 Gaines St. in San Diego, 3500 Burnet Drive in Escondido and 572 Airport Road in Oceanside.

To donate, visit sdhumane.org/compass.

— Linda McIntosh is a writer for The San Diego Union Tribune

LifestyleEventsPhilanthropy
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement