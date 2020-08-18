Two Rancho Santa Fe homes among winners in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt

Two Rancho Santa Fe homes have been chosen among the winners in HGTV’s annual “Ultimate House Hunt” competition that picks the most enticing homes in the nation.

The online competition is limited to multimillion-dollar properties and is a bit subjective. Homes submitted typically come from real estate agencies trying to get exposure for properties still on the market, and finalists are selected by HGTV.com ‘s editors and voted on by visitors to the website.

The homes in Rancho Santa Fe were represented by Willis Allen Real Estate.

Andy Nelson, chief executive of Willis Allen Real Estate, said the competition comes at a unique time because of increased interest in the luxury market from affluent buyers seeking new homes to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID made people reflect more on their living environment,” Nelson said. “Houses and how [people] live in their house has become far more important to people that have the financial capacity to create what they want.”

Homes in the HGTV competition were broken down into eight categories: beachfront, countryside, waterside, outdoor escapes, amazing kitchens, curb appeal, historic and big city.

Here are the Rancho Santa Fe winners:



6025 El Montevideo, Rancho Santa Fe: $15.99 million

6025 El Montevideo was a winner in HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This massive property, one of the largest estates in Rancho Santa Fe, won in the Countryside Retreats category. The home is 10,625-square-feet and sits on a 15.65 acre property that includes a pool, tennis court, six-stall horse stable, California pepper trees, gardens, and lemon and olive groves. The home, which was recently renovated, features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, custom bronze doors, antique white oak and custom bronze windows and doors. It has been on the market since February 2018 when it was first listed for $21 million.



6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe: $7.99 million

6115 Mimulus was a winner in HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This 10,375-square-foot home, situated on a 2.1 acre property, won in the Outdoor Escapes category. Its features include a rose garden, a zero-edge pool with waterfalls and a swim-up bar, gardens, vintage wood flooring, custom stone fireplaces and a large “chef’s” kitchen. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It has been on the market since mid-March.

— Phillip Molnar is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune