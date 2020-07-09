GoFundMe account raising money to help children of longtime RSF Village security guard

With great sorrow it has been announced that Donna Martinez, who worked in the Rancho Santa Fe Village community as a security guard for more than 15 years, passed away on July 6, 2020. She leaves behind her three sons Eric, Erin and Jesse.

On Tuesday, July 2, Martinez suffered a brain aneurysm that was inoperable.

As Martinez’s death was sudden and unexpected, please consider helping her boys through this difficult time.

Donations can be made at “Lets help Donna” at GoFundMe.com or at Rancho Santa Fe Estate & Fine Jewelry located at 6024 Paseo Delicias in the RSF Village.

