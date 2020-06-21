Foster graduates receive special graduation gift

The foster students of the Class of 2020 of San Pasqual Academy are not able to have a traditional graduation, but they were very appreciative of the efforts of many kind supporters who created a basket full of wonderful items that helped make this time of graduation special. The foster teens are not only leaving their school upon graduation, they are also leaving their home. To many, San Pasqual Academy has been a place where they can be in a safe, nurturing, stable environment. The foster teens were able to focus on getting an education, heal from the abuse and trauma they have experienced and graduate from high school.





Diane Dale, Kim Baglio, Holly Lewry, Melissa Pederson were some of the many caring volunteers who lovingly created these gifts for the foster graduates of San Pasqual Academy. All items were donated by members of National Charity League, Del Norte Chapter.

(Courtesy)

Members of the Del Norte Chapter of National Charity League created beautiful laundry baskets that were full of many items that the foster graduates will need as they enter the next chapter in their life. The kind members created these baskets with love and care for each foster graduate. Each basket contained an iron, laundry detergent, spot remover, fabric softener sheets, a sewing kit, a refresher spray and personalized cards of encouragement. The Sustainers of National Charity League provided a shoe organizer rack, delicious snacks, a laundry bag and hangars that were also placed inside the laundry baskets. The baskets were beautifully wrapped and presented to each graduate. The graduates were very grateful for all the time, hard-work and effort of all the caring individuals who created these spectacular baskets for them.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy volunteers hosted a small pre-graduation event and presented the graduates with these wonderful baskets. They also are providing scholarships to all 22 graduates to further their education, whether it be a four-year university, a community college or a vocational school. Friends of San Pasqual Academy is currently supporting over 80 foster alumni of San Pasqual Academy in their pursuit of higher education. Some of the colleges that San Pasqual Academy alumni attend include UCLA, Cal State San Marcos, San Diego State, San Francisco State, Humbolt State, Sacramento State, San Jose State, Palomar, Mira Costa, Southwestern and other colleges.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy has been caring for the foster students and alumni for over 18 years. It is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization. To learn more about Friends of San Pasqual Academy, visit their web site at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.