Virtual fundraising campaign raises more than $114,000 for Ronald McDonald House

Raising more than $114,000 to support families with a hospitalized child, San Diegans exceeded expectations with their contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego’s 11th annual “virtual” Red Shoe Day fundraiser on Thursday, June 4.

Local donors, businesses and sponsors helped the organization exceed its $85,000 goal by coming together to open their hearts and wallets to ensure families with a hospitalized child have the support they need. Sponsors including Wells Fargo, Kohl’s, Walmart and The GEO Group matched $40,000 of community dollars. This matching commitment is in addition to a $5,000 matching gift from GEICO last month.

As a result, San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House is extending its virtual campaign through June 12 to allow community members to continue to contribute to the charity’s mission.

For the past 10 years, Red Shoe Day volunteers have collected cash donations in iconic red shoes at hundreds of intersections across San Diego County. Due to current social distancing restrictions, San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House moved the event online and asked the community to continue to give back and donate to the families served by the House.

“While our world looks different today than it did just a few months ago, the need to care for our region’s most critically ill children hasn’t stopped, nor does the work we do at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Now more than ever, community support is critical for the House to continue to keep families close as they go through the unimaginable. That’s why we are incredibly humbled and grateful to San Diegans who stepped up and provided support to the House, even through tough times.”

The event is the largest community-driven fundraiser for San Diego’s 56-room Ronald McDonald House, which has provided a “home away from home” for families with a critically ill or injured child in a local hospital for more than 40 years. Proceeds from Red Shoe Day help families access free services including meals, lodging and emotional support during their child’s hospital stay. Each year, more than 15,000 family members access services at the Ronald McDonald House.

Visit RedShoeDaySD.com to donate and support Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. San Diegans can also donate by texting REDSHOE to 243725.