Women of Dedication event rescheduled, annual tribute moved to 2021

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary has rescheduled its annual Women of Dedication presentation and luncheon from Aug. 19, 2020 to Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego. The auxiliary, led by President Rosalie Gerevas, decided to postpone the event until next year due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the advice of public health officials who believe large gatherings are unsafe at this time.

“The safety of our honorees and guests is of the utmost importance,” says Maggie Watkins, who is co-chairing the event with Kathryn Stephens and Andrea Naversen. “We look forward to celebrating our honorees in person next year and will adhere to strict safety standards.” Watkins added that unlike other fundraising events, Women of Dedication does not lend itself to a virtual format.

“Women of Vision: the Future of Philanthropy” is the theme of the 56th anniversary event which will honor a dozen dynamic and diverse women for their long volunteer service and commitment to community. They are: Ursula Wagstaff-Kuster, Lynne Doyle, Danitza Villanueva, Ellen G. Moxham, Jackie Helm. Julie Cowan Novak, Jamie Carr, Denise Jackson, Roberta Tidmore, Wendy Urushima-Conn, Deborah Marengo and Esther Rodriguez.

Honorary chairs are Joye Blount and Jessie Knight Jr., a power couple known for their philanthropic commitments to The Salvation Army and may other organizations. Joyce Glazer, the veteran publisher and philanthropist, will receive the Peggy Matthews Legacy Award for her decades of community service. The auxiliary also will honor benefactors Evelyn and Ernest Rady. Proceeds from the event’s paddle raise, matched by the Radys, will benefit The Salvation Army’s Homeless to Home Project. Sandra Maas serves as emcee.

The event begins with boutique shopping and photo opportunities, followed by a luncheon, live auction, program and on-stage presentation of honorees. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will honor event tickets previously purchased. For more information, visit sdsawa.salvationarmy.org.