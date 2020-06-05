Class of 2020 graduates of San Pasqual Academy receive special gift from caring volunteers

The foster graduates of Class of 2020 of San Pasqual Academy are very grateful for the wonderful efforts of Teen Volunteers In Action, which is a volunteer organization of mothers and sons giving back to the community. For over 14 years, this organization has been providing personalized duffel bags to the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy. Started by Mark and Kathy Lathrum, this much-appreciated tradition and labor of love continues. Each duffel bag has each graduate’s name embroidered on them and is filled with very useful items. A set of twin sheets, a towel set, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, deodorant, a pillow, tooth brushes and toothpaste are some of the items contained in these bags. These bags will be very helpful in the foster graduate’s transition to adulthood, since they are leaving both their home and school, as they begin their next chapter in their life. It is a very scary and emotional time for them and the foster teens are very appreciative of the members of Teen Volunteers In Action and the wonderful bags they created for them.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy, Teen Volunteers In Action, National Charity League and other individuals and organizations work together to support the foster students of San Pasqual Academy. Friends of San Pasqual Academy has provided scholarships to all the graduates to further their education, whether it be a college or vocational school. Over 80 graduates are currently being supported by members of Friends of San Pasqual Academy. The foster graduates are attending such colleges as UCLA, Cal State San Marcos, San Francisco State, San Diego State, Humbolt State, Sacramento State, and various community colleges. For more information on Friends of San Pasqual Academy, please visit their website at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.