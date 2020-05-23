Teen Volunteers in Action SD-1 chapter celebrates Class of 2020

Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA) SD-1 are congratulating the graduating seniors of the Class of 2020. A formal event was scheduled to take place May 3 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the graduating teens have been members of TVIA since they were in 7th grade, and collectively have invested more than 2,000 hours serving the community of San Diego. The graduating teens represent schools throughout San Diego.

TVIA is an organization of young men who, together with their families, are committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personnel development. More information is available at www.TVIA.org.

Class of 2020: Name / School graduating from:

William Bacon / Audeo; Nicolas Baum / Torrey Pines High School; Connor Betterly / Canyon Crest Academy; Hunter Binney / La Costa Canyon High School; Zachary Borthwick / Canyon Crest Academy; Miles Botkiss / Torrey Pines High School; Dane Degoler / Torrey Pines High School; Steele Degoler / Torrey Pines High School; Shane Flannery /Torrey Pines High School; Antonio Garces / Westview High School; Spencer Goldstein / San Dieguito Academy; Ryan Hadaya / Cathedral High School; Trevor Heid /La Costa Canyon High School; Cody Kurpanek / Canyon Crest Academy; Tyler Kurpaned / Canyon Crest Academy; Franklin Loretta / Cathedral High School; Finn Mallery / Canyon Crest Academy; Michael McAllister / La Costa Canyon High School; Patrick O’Donnell / Pacific Ridge School; Granger Pasko / Torrey Pines High School; Teagan Pope / Torrey Pines High School; Nicolas Romero / San Dieguito Academy; Benjamin Rosenthal /Torrey Pines High School; Michael Sakaguchi / Futures Academy; Jack Sawyer / Santa Fe Christian; Matthew Terrill / Torrey Pines High School; Christopher Van Winkle / La Costa Canyon High School; Colton Wise / Torrey Pines High School