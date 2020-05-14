The Bridges Club at RSF donates to nurses, RSF Education Foundation

The Bridges Club at Rancho Santa Fe recently celebrated its local heroes. Staff and members participated in National Nurses Week by stopping by the club to sign a giant card and dropping off balloons, candy, and other thoughtful gifts that were presented in person by The Bridges General Manager Donna Otis, who said, “I am so grateful for our frontline heroes; they are simply amazing!”

Then on May 5, The Bridges presented the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation with a donation for the purchase of school supplies. The Bridges would like to recognize and thank all educators on National Teachers’ Day.