Kevin Crawford new board chairman of Rancho Santa Fe Foundation

Rancho Santa Fe Foundation recently announced that the RSFF board of directors elected Kevin Crawford as the new board chairman. Crawford, an executive coach, will serve for a two-year term effective March 2020. He succeeds Bill Davidson, chief operating officer for Amoinix, who has served as board chairman since 2018, and will continue to serve on the board executive committee and board of directors.





Kevin Crawford

( Courtesy)

“I can think of no better person to lead Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, our board and our staff, through this current unprecedented crisis,” says Christy Wilson, president and CEO. “Kevin follows in the footsteps of Bill Davidson, who was chair for two years, and solidly endorsed Kevin’s selection.”

Crawford is a strategic thinker and welcomes the challenge of finding positive solutions for operational and organizational issues that are sometimes out of one’s control - such as the most recent COVID-19 pandemic.

With a long career of leadership in San Diego County, Crawford has served as Carlsbad’s city manager (2016-2018) and the fire chief (2002-2013). In addition to these roles, Crawford has provided leadership roles in fighting some of the region’s biggest wildfires and helped on-site in command responsibilities in the aftermath of the 9-11 attacks in New York and Hurricane Katrina.

Crawford holds a Juris Doctor degree from Western Sierra Law School, an Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts from Santa Ana College, and also attended San Diego State University, completing the Fire Protection Administration program with honors. He is the author of Chief Reflects on Leadership.

For more information about Rancho Santa Fe Foundation and to see the full list of its board of directors, visit www.rsffoundation.org.