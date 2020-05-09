RSF youth a San Diego Cake Show category winner

Rancho Santa Fe resident Chaya Raskin, a 5th grade student at Chabad Hebrew Academy, was among the recent winners at the online 37th Annual San Diego Cake Show. The event raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

Chaya, 11, a passionate junior chef, won for her entry in the virtual cake show’s “Best Attempt” category. Chaya also received several gift cards as part of her winning award.

In an email, Chaya said she “baked and designed a cake in the shape of a globe wearing a mask and with my homemade donuts representing different countries around the world that have been greatly affected by Corona Virus.” Chaya also said, “A lesson that I have learned from this recent situation is that we are ALL connected... Let’s use our talents to brighten up the world for the better!”





Chaya Raskin’s winning entry

(Courtesy)

Hosted by the San Diego Cake Club, the event’s theme, Around the World in 80 Cakes, encouraged participants to celebrate travel, adventure and wanderlust, while doing their part to keep the community safe by staying at home.

Through her efforts, Chaya raised $461 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. She received the following message from San Diego Cake Show organizers about funds raised from the competition.

“We are thrilled to announce that, with your help, we have raised $10,780 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. We couldn’t have done it without you and we want to thank you for your participation!”

For more information, visit sandiegocakeshow.com