Community still caring for foster teens

Their classes were canceled. Their basketball, softball and track seasons were canceled. Their prom, sports banquets, graduation night at Disneyland and leadership camps were canceled. Yet, the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy are witness to the many acts of kindness from many individuals and organizations. Unique clothing from Seabiscuit, a boutique clothing store that is located in the Del Mar Plaza, donated new clothes to the foster students of San Pasqual Academy. Patty and Marc Brutten, owners of Seabiscuit, are long-time supporters of Friends of San Pasqual Academy and donated these special items. They also purchased Chromebooks for the foster students that allows them to complete their schoolwork using these Chromebooks. Keyboards for computers were purchased by La Jolla Sunrise Rotary that will also make it possible for the foster students to participate in online classes.

Puzzles, board games, card games, play stations, DVD movies were collected and donated by Coronado Rotary members. Escondido Rotary members donated hygiene products and more games and puzzles to the foster teens. Another surprise was from Mitch Mitchell and SDGE, who donated numerous boxes of delicious See’s Candies. The foster teens were very grateful and appreciative for all these items, especially knowing that they are not being forgotten during this difficult, trying time.





Erika Spinnazola is shown with many of the beautiful 80 masks that she created for the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy. Each mask is unique and sewn with love.

(Courtesy)

Friends of San Pasqual Academy is preparing to give the seniors a big send-off, since they are leaving their “home” as they graduate from San Pasqual Academy. It is a very scary and difficult time for them, since for many, this has been the only safe, nurturing and stable environment they have known. Friends of San Pasqual Academy offers all graduates scholarships, that will go towards furthering their education, whether it be a four-year university, community college or trade school. Currently, there are over 70 graduates that they are supporting. UCLA, San Francisco State, Humbolt State, Sacramento State, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State San Marcos, San Jose State, Palomar College, Southwestern College and more are just a few colleges that San Pasqual Academy’s foster graduates are attending.

For more information regarding Friends of San Pasqual Academy, visit their website at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. They have been caring for the foster teens for over 20 years. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.