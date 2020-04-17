Conrad Prebys Foundation awards $350,000 Challenge Grant to support UC San Diego’s COVID-19 efforts

San Diego-based The Conrad Prebys Foundation awarded a $350,000 challenge grant April 13 to support the University of California San Diego in its COVID-19 efforts. The purpose of the foundation’s match opportunity is to raise funds specifically for frontline health care in the region.

“Our region, our nation and the world is in the midst of a continually evolving public health crisis,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “As the region’s only academic medical center, UC San Diego has deep experience in researching and treating significant public health threats through the efforts of some of the world’s most respected physicians and scientists. The Conrad Prebys Foundation has stepped up to help with our efforts in the battle against COVID-19.”

UC San Diego launched its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund March 17 to allow the university to address the greatest needs in this evolving pandemic situation, and move forward with research and health care efforts to better understand and respond to COVID-19. The challenge grant will double the fundraising impact: for every dollar given to the fund, a dollar will be matched by the grant, up to $350,000.

“Since we first became aware of COVID-19, UC San Diego Health made immediate efforts to secure the necessary medical and surgical supplies to protect and prepare our frontline health care workers,” said Patty Maysent, CEO UC San Diego Health. “This generous matching gift further strengthens our position to safely care for the community during the anticipated surge. We are deeply grateful for this support during this worldwide health crisis.”

Conrad Prebys had been associated with UC San Diego since the late philanthropist gave his first gift to the university in 2007, making a significant impact on the Department of Music by establishing the world-class Conrad Prebys Music Center and the Conrad Prebys Music Endowment with gifts totaling $9 million. The Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, one of the world’s best small concert halls situated within the Conrad Prebys Music Center, was named in his honor.

“Conrad Prebys was a dear friend and a steadfast supporter of UC San Diego for many years,” said Khosla. “His philanthropic gifts benefited many areas on campus that improved education for our students and the quality of life for our greater community.”

UC San Diego Health was the first local health system to care for COVID positive patients in this region. UC San Diego Health has been a leader in COVID-19 testing capacity from 10 per day to more than 700 currently and 1,000+ soon (this including processing tests for other local hospitals and testing all symptomatic first-responders in San Diego). Additionally, UC San Diego Health is leading in clinical trials to help identify a future treatment for this dangerous viral disease.

This grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation contributes to the Campaign for UC San Diego – a university-wide comprehensive fundraising effort concluding in 2022. Consider a gift of any size to the UC San Diego COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Visit campaign.ucsd.edu/impact/coronavirus to learn more. —News release

