Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Celebrity Golf Classic raises $234,480

The 28th Annual Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Celebrity Golf Classic took place March 8-9 at Morgan Run Club & Resort. The event raised $234,480 to help disadvantage infants, children and teens with physical deformities through the gift of reconstructive surgery. The dinner and tournament were sold out and the event raised the most money in the tournament’s history.

The event was hosted by actor Alfonso Ribeiro and included other celebrity participants such as Charlie Joiner, Tina Mickelson, Seth Joyner, Jeff Garcia and Christian Okoye to name a few. To learn more about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, visit freshstart.org.

