A sweetheart of a visit: Venerating veterans on Valentine’s Day

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation helped make Valentine’s Day extra sweet for San Diego veterans Feb. 14. The foundation’s Sweetheart Team visited the 300 residents of the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista giving gifts and lots of love.

The team was privileged to honor veterans from World War II up to the present War on Terror, including vets that are over 100 years old. Each veteran was presented with a Valentine’s Day card which included a new, crisp and unused historic “good luck” $2 bill imprinted with a colorful Valentine’s Day heart, and, of course, chocolate.

“The Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s mission is to provide unique and meaningful ways to honor our nation’s military, and a vital element to us is remembering our veterans who have given so much to allow us to live in freedom,” says organization founder Richard Rovsek. “Valentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity for the community to remember and thank these men and women for their many sacrifices.”

Spirit of Liberty’s Sweetheart Team is made up of local women, active in the community, dedicated to supporting veterans, including Maggie Bobileff, Tamara Joseph, Yvette Letourneau, Laura Paulson, Maria Delgado, Natalie Nordean and Jennifer Messina and Jacquie Matzat.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization based in Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org.

