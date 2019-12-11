Inn at RSF serves up Christmas cocktails at holiday pop-up bar ‘Tinsel Tavern’

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has unveiled a festive holiday pop-up bar, a speakeasy fit for Santa dubbed “The Huntsman’s Tinsel Tavern.”

Inside the Tinsel Tavern, guests can enjoy specialty Christmas cocktails while faux-snow falls on the patio. The pop-up will run through Dec. 28, Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hunstman at The Inn carries 160 whiskeys from nine countries and 15 states, with an emphasis on small-batch and limited run distilleries. The holiday pop-up menu will include cocktails like the Marshmallow & Me, a roast-your-own drink with Makers Mark, allspice dram, smoked marshmallow simple syrup and muddled gingerbread cookie served with a chocolate and gingerbread crumble rim.

The Hunstman’s halls are decked. (Courtesy)

Winter arrives with the Snow Jon Snow with Grey Goose La Vanille vodka and Godiva white chocolate liqueur, Disaronno Amaretto and a gourmet Luxardo maraschino cherry. Also on the menu is the Tinsel Thyme, a blend of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, thyme and apricot liqueurs, fresh figs and allspice dram.

The Inn’s annual Olde Fashioned Christmas event last week launched a month of holiday treats such as a hot cocoa bar in the lobby on the weekends and build-your-own gingerbread houses for kids at Morada restaurant. To learn more about offerings such as holiday dinners and spa deals, visit theinnatrsf.com.

