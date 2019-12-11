Inn at RSF serves up Christmas cocktails at holiday pop-up bar ‘Tinsel Tavern’

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has unveiled a festive holiday pop-up bar, a speakeasy fit for Santa dubbed “The Huntsman’s Tinsel Tavern.”
Inside the Tinsel Tavern, guests can enjoy specialty Christmas cocktails while faux-snow falls on the patio. The pop-up will run through Dec. 28, Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Hunstman at The Inn carries 160 whiskeys from nine countries and 15 states, with an emphasis on small-batch and limited run distilleries. The holiday pop-up menu will include cocktails like the Marshmallow & Me, a roast-your-own drink with Makers Mark, allspice dram, smoked marshmallow simple syrup and muddled gingerbread cookie served with a chocolate and gingerbread crumble rim.
Winter arrives with the Snow Jon Snow with Grey Goose La Vanille vodka and Godiva white chocolate liqueur, Disaronno Amaretto and a gourmet Luxardo maraschino cherry. Also on the menu is the Tinsel Thyme, a blend of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, thyme and apricot liqueurs, fresh figs and allspice dram.
The Inn’s annual Olde Fashioned Christmas event last week launched a month of holiday treats such as a hot cocoa bar in the lobby on the weekends and build-your-own gingerbread houses for kids at Morada restaurant. To learn more about offerings such as holiday dinners and spa deals, visit theinnatrsf.com.