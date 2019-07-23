Children’s Primary Dental Group features friendly specialists with a fun environment for kids

Children’s Primary Dental Group strives to provide the best possible care for their young patients, with the latest technology and low-stress environment.

Founded in 1996 by President Dr. Safoura Massoumi, DDS, Children’s Primary Dental group has been one of San Diego County’s largest service providers for pediatric dentistry.

Children’s Primary Dental Group always welcomes residency-trained pediatric dentists to join its team. All Children’s Primary Dental Offices are supported by Massoumi Dental Corporation (MDC), a dental support organization that offers full-service business support. This allows dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and providing the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. The MDC support services partnership offers pediatric dentists a clear path to success through complete clinical autonomy, a healthy work/life balance, and the opportunity for independent ownership.

Practice often comes down to the relationship between patients, staff, and professionals. Children’s Primary Dental Group is very proud that its staff, from the clinical side to the front office, is more like an extended family and many day-to-day staff members have been with the company for over a decade. Children’s Primary Dental is proud to provide employment to over 50 employees full-time and part-time, with a group of dentists whose combined knowledge in pediatric dentistry is second to none in San Diego County.

For more information, contact Hoss Said, Vice President, MDC/SMPDC at hoss@mdcmgmt.com. Locations include San Marcos, 555 South Rancho Santa Fe, Suite #101, San Marcos, CA 92078, 760-510-6750. For more information and other locations, visit www.ChildrensPrimaryDental.com.

The MDC Training Center is located at 1310 Third Avenue, Suite 304, Chula Vista, 91911. Phone: 619-271-0515.

