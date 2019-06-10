The Country Friends announces lineup for annual Art of Fashion Runway Show

Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Max Mara, Versace, and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international designers and luxury retailers showcased on Sept. 12 when The Country Friends (TCF) presents the 2019 Art of Fashion (AOF) in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The runway show also includes the latest looks from the fall-winter collections of Bally, Escada, Moncler and Tory Burch.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe again serves as the historic venue for this annual fall fete, dedicated to fashion and fundraising. The event, co-chaired by Elaine Kaminski Becerra and Erika Fetter, honors Andrea Naversen, the veteran journalist, community leader and philanthropist. Television news personality and health reporter Sandra Maas serves as emcee.

“We are excited to partner with South Coast Plaza for the 15th straight year on San Diego County’s premier fashion event which benefits dozens of local charities,” says Suzanne Newman, president of The Country Friends. Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military and disabled.

Funds are raised through sponsors, patrons, an opportunity drawing and live auction of designer clothing, accessories and jewelry, including a diamond and amethyst necklace from Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones & Jewelry valued at more than $18,000. Grand prize is a week-long trip to England and Scotland, valued at approximately $25,000, donated by Scott Dunn. Alaska Airlines is once again offering round-trip tickets for two to anywhere the airline flies, paired with a New York City hotel stay. The “Shop, Stay & Play” package features a $2,000 shopping spree and dinner at the Water Grill donated by South Coast Plaza, a $1,000 VIP Shopping Experience for three at Saks Fifth Avenue, and an overnight stay at the Westin South Coast Plaza. Foresight Sports is contributing a launch monitor and golf simulator package valued at $20,000.

AOF Patrons, established in tribute to TCF and AOF’s honoree, this year include Lisa Alvarez, Amber Anderson, Joy Bancroft, Marci and John Cavanaugh, Terri and Charlie Chivetta, Ellise Coit, Marjan Daneshmand, Darlene Davies, Mary Drake, Arlene Esgate, Dana Falk, Lee Goldberg, Christine Handley of Casa Aldea, Lorraine Hennessy, Yvette Letourneau, Jackie Lewis, Genta Luddy, Connie McNally, Patricia Mogul, Dr. Douglas and Jane Naversen, Suzanne Newman, Mia Park, Kim Quinn, Jeannie Ranglas, Esther Rodriguez, Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Bob Stefanko, Diane Stocker, Deena Von Yokes, and Suzy Westphal.

The Art of Fashion begins with a Moët & Chandon Champagne reception with light bites from the French Gourmet, and the ever popular photo lounge on The Inn’s lawn. Guests are invited to shop South Coast Plaza mini boutiques featuring fashion, fragrance and accessories from Diptyque, Furla, Max Mara, Moncler, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Vitra Eyewear, and Weekend Max Mara. Ten percent of sales benefit The Country Friends’ selected charities.

The centerpiece of the event is the Art of Fashion runway show, a professionally produced event presented beneath a vast open-air tent, showcasing the latest collections from South Coast Plaza’s premier international designers. After the show, guests gather on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn for a festive luncheon, created by Executive Chef Christopher Haas, centerpieces created by Kendall Farms, a live auction and opportunity drawing. The Art of Fashion concludes with “Sip, Shop and Support,” the chance to continue boutique shopping. Spa Girl Cocktails will serve all-natural martinis.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, please contact: The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.

Major Art of Fashion sponsors include Les and Deborah Cross, Bob and Karen Hoehn of Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Warren Family Foundation, Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa/Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, and Northern Trust. Also providing substantial support are Maggie Bobileff, Torrey Pines Bank, Dr. Melanie Palm of Art of Skin MD, Dr. Aura Emami and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Roger Joseph, Dwight Wait and Andrea Naversen Wait, and the Zable Family. Dr. Sirius and Amber Yoo of SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Gigi Cramer, and Hugh & Joy Bancroft are additional sponsors. Longtime supporters include The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, Moet & Chandon and Denise and Bertrand Hug, who once again are hosting the Art of Fashion Patron Party at Rancho Santa Fe’s renowned Mille Fleurs. Ranch & Coast Magazine is returning as the main media sponsor; additional media sponsors include the Rancho Santa Fe Review, Giving Back Magazine and Fairbanks Living Magazine.

