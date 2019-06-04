The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe brings in ponies for Mimosas and Minis brunch

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has welcomed two new additions to the staff for the month of June: two mini horses, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Ziggy Starbutt from Rock‘N Horse Minis.

Jack and Ziggy will be greeting guests checking in for the weekend, Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and return Sunday mornings for Mimosas and Minis Sunday brunch at Morada, The Inn’s equestrian-themed restaurant.

Ponies will welcome guests to the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe throughout the month of June. Mon Cheri Photography

The partnership with the ponies is helping to launch The Inn’s new “Home on the Ranch” package which offers guests an equestrian experience at the Del Mar Mesa Preserve with The Riding Club Academy.

“Horseback riding is part of Rancho Santa Fe’s cultural fabric and we wanted to bottle ‘The Ranch’ experience to give guests a taste of what we live every day,” said Jerome Strack, The Inn’s general manager and an Arabian horse breeder. “We partnered with The Riding Club Academy because they’re a true English riding and dressage school, providing our guests an authentic and representative experience. Rock‘N Horse Minis does great therapy work and community outreach, so we brought them on as our partner for launch, plus we knew guests would love meeting the 32” minis.”

During the Mimosas and Minis series, diners can enjoy a full brunch menu, mimosas by the glass and the ponies prancing through a pint-sized equestrian obstacle course near the Morada terrace.

For more information, visit theinnatrsf.com

