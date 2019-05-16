‘North County Galley Girls’ serve those who served

This past February, Judy and Dick Arendsee hosted a dinner party to introduce their friends to Workshops for Warriors—a 501(c)3 nonprofit school that trains, certifies and places veterans, Wounded Warriors and transitioning service members into advanced manufacturing careers throughout America.

Attending the lavish soirée were instructors, service members in transition, veterans, and the founder and CEO of Workshops for Warriors, Hernán Luis y Prado. Dick and Judy Arendsee had one goal in mind: to garner support for the nonprofit by enabling prospective supporters to meet with students/staff to see firsthand how the program changes lives. In just four months, students earn nationally-recognized credentials that qualify them for high-tech careers in advanced manufacturing. Many of the attendees were so impressed that they attended the organization’s 3rd Annual Gala, held one month later aboard the USS Midway.

Linda Jacoway, Jan Clark, Roberta Arzola, Gail Kendall, backed by five hard-working and hungry WFW students. Courtesy

But it wasn’t just the men who were sold on the mission of Workshops for Warriors, their wives wanted to lend support as well. With that, the “North County Galley Girls” was born. This group of women has started providing home-cooked lunches once per week for WFW students. Students dine inside the on-site galley and enjoy simple, delicious healthy fare.

The North County Galley Girls were on hand last week at the soft opening of this former restaurant-turned-galley, while fundraising efforts continue to turn it into a full-service restaurant for the ever-expanding training facility.

This generous initiative was spearheaded by Jan Clark and Judy Arendsee, with lots of support from another dozen-plus women in Rancho Santa Fe and North County. On May 1, the very first lunch was prepared by Jan Clark, assisted by Roberta Arzola, Linda Jacoway and Gail Kendall. Feeding the military isn’t easy. These young men and women came back for second and third helpings!

“Operation Lunch” will continue through July 2019.

You can help Workshops for Warriors revitalize the galley by donating much-needed funds or equipment. Visit wfw.org/donate or contact John Jones, USMC (Ret.), director of development at Workshops for Warriors: Cell: 970-631-3542; Email: j@wfw.org.

The mission of Workshops for Warriors is to provide quality hands-on training, STEM educational programs and opportunities to earn third-party nationally recognized credentials to enable veterans, transitioning service members — and other students to be successfully trained and placed in their chosen advanced manufacturing career field. Additional information can be found on Workshops for Warriors’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

